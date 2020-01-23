Paul Stride, an airframe and powerplant specialist with the 319th Special Operations Squadron, services oil on a U-28A Draco at Hurlburt Field, Fla., in 2019, in support of. tactical airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for support of special operations forces worldwide. Photo by Airman Edward Coddington/U.S. Air Force

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls has been awarded a task order to provide airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to the U.S. Air Force in the European and African theatres of operation, the contractor announced Thursday.

The task order, which has a base period of one year with four option years, has a potential value of $954 million, according to Huntington Ingalls.

"Critical readiness of our defense intelligence enterprise demands unique expertise and advanced technology solutions," said Garry Schwartz, president of Technical Solutions' Mission Driven Innovative Solutions group. "Over the last several years, HII has continued to expand its ISR support to the U.S. Air Force and other components of the Department of Defense. We are looking forward to continuing to advance the implementation of innovative ISR solutions for USAFE and across the DOD."

Under the task order Huntington Ingalls will provide persistent, multi-role and cross-domain ISR work with the objective of enabling freedom of movement, increasing partnership capacity and interoperability throughout Europe and Africa.