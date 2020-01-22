Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Transoceanic Cable Ship Co. was awarded an $18.4 million contract to lay and repair cable for the Department of Defense worldwide, the Pentagon has announced.

The deal modifies an earlier contract, awarded in 2018, for the charter services of a cable-laying and repair ship.

Under the modification, the CS Global Sentinel, Transoceanic's cable ship, will be used to lay and repair for the DoD worldwide.

The contract includes a 12-month base period, two six-month option periods, two 12-month option periods and one 11-month option period.

If all contract options are exercised, work should be completed by Dec. 22, 2023.