A pilot pre-flights an E-11A aircraft outfitted with a Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, which allows command and control to contact troops ont he ground, in Afghanistan in 2019. Northrup Grumman has been awarded a $217.2 million contract to provide BACN support for the Air Force. Photo by Anna-Marie Wyant/U.S. Air Force

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman Systems was awarded a $217.2 million modification to provide operation and support for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node payload operations, the Pentagon has announced.

Under the deal, Northrup Grumman will support payload equipment and services for the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, a U.S. Air Force relay and gateway system carried by the EQ-48 and Bombardier E-11A aircraft.

The node enables real-time information flow across the battlespace in line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight operations.

Work will be performed in San Diego and at undisclosed overseas locations, with an expected completion date of Jan. 23, 2021.

This deal modifies an earlier contract awarding $172.7 million for BACN payload operation and support services.

According to the Department of Defense's Wednesday announcement, the total cumulative value for the contract is $570.2 million.