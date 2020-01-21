Soldiers from 4th Squadron, 9th U.S. Cavalry Regiment "Dark Horse," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are escorted by observer controllers from the U.S. Army Operational Test Command after completing field testing of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle Sept. 24. (Photo Credit: Maj. Carson Petry (1st CAV))

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP has been awarded a $400.9 million deal to procure 160 armored multi-purpose vehicles for the U.S. Army, according to the Pentagon.

The contract modifies an earlier deal for procurement of armored multi-purpose vehicles, awarded in 2014 and modified in February 2019.

The vehicles are expected to replace Vietnam War-era M113s and operate alongside the M1 Abrams Tank and the M2 Bradley as part of the rest of the Armored Bridgade Combat Team.

The Army plans to buy 2,897 AMPVs in total, at a total cost of $10.723 billion, or $3.7 million per vehicle.

The previous deal obligated $382.7 million in Army research, development and testing funds for five vehicle variants: general purpose, mission command, mortar carrier, medical evaluation, and medical treatment vehicles.

Work will be performed in York, Penn., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023.