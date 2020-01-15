A senior airman shakes an AGM-88 high-speed anti-radiation missile loaded onto an F-16CM Fighting Falcon to ensure proper attachment in 2017. Raytheon has received a $9 million contract to maintain HARM weapons for the U.S., Morocco and Turkey. Photo by Kathryn R.C. Reaves/U.S. Air Force

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Raytheon inked a $9 million deal to maintain high-speed anti-radiation missiles, known as HARM, for the Air Force, the government of Morocco and the government of Turkey, according to the Pentagon.

The agreement funds repair and sustainment services for 155 missiles owned by Turkey, Morocco and the United States.

The AGM-88 high-speed anti-radiation missile is a joint U.S. Navy and Air Force program developed by the Navy and Raytheon..

The 800-pound missile can operate in preemptive, missile-as-sensor and self-protect modes and was developed to suppress or destroy surface-to-air missile radar and radar-directed air defense systems

In July Raytheon received $17.8 million to develop computers to launch HARM weapons, and in 2017 in the contractor was awarded $17 million to deliver a targeting system for the program.

Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $251,665, and Air Force funds in the amount of $8.24 million are obligated at the time of the award.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed in December 2020.