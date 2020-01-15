Trending

Treasury official pleads guilty to leaking financial documents
Democrats lay out plans for Middle East, healthcare in debate
Michael Flynn asks to withdraw guilty plea
Texas to carry out nation's first execution of 2020
Judge rules Trump administration within authority to separate families at border
Robert Downey Jr., Selena Gomez attend 'Dolittle' premiere
