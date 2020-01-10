Sailors and civilian members of U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka Port Operations and Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center assist Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force auxiliary, multi-purpose support ship Enshu during a dry dock evolution for scheduled maintenance in this July photo. Photo by Ryo Isobe/U.S. Navy

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A newly released Navy report said the branch needs to be ready to compete with other organizations when recruiting its civilian workforce.

According to the report, released Thursday, trends like low unemployment and rising wages are making it more difficult to staff civilian positions.

"We are implementing a new human capital strategy to better access and curate best in class talent," acting secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly said in a press release. "This strategy was developed leveraging leading private sector business practices designed for the new economy. Initial pilot programs in support of this strategy will begin this year."

The Department of the Navy 2019 Civilian Human Capital Strategy includes five major anchors: access and curate the best-in-class talent, develop skills for the future, harness the power of data, strengthen the bench of talent and enable a technology-augmented workforce.

Assistant Secretary of the Navy Manpower and Reserve Affairs Greg Slavonic told reporters each anchor will have pilot programs, the first of which will be kicked off within six months, to explore ways the Navy can improve its human relations practices.

"For top data science and cybersecurity talent, competition from tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Apple further challenge the DON's ability to compete for 'hot' or niche skills," the report said. "The Department recognizes that it cannot offer the pay or perhaps some of the unique perks that these companies offer. But it can offer something different: the mission-coupled with the experience."

The Navy's civilian workforce includes about 220,000 workers, including ship and aircraft maintainers, scientists and engineers, acquisition professionals and others.