Jan. 10 (UPI) -- General Electric was awarded a $318 million contract for the engine component improvement program for the U.S. Air Force, according to the Pentagon.

The contract provides for a list of projects each calendar year to include developing engineering changes and designing modifications to existing support equipment as well as initiating new designs.

The program also provides support to resolve deficiencies and extend the life limits of aircraft engines.

Work will be performed in Cincinatti, Ohio, with an expected completion date of Dec. 21, 2029.

Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $503,338 are obligated at the time of the award.