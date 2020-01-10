A Royal Saudi Air Force maintenance Airman walks around the F-15SA as other Airmen prepare the plane for its mission during Red Flag 19-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, in March. Advanced Electronics was awarded a $17 million contract modification to provide logistics support for the F-15SA for the Royal Saudi Air Force. Photo by Isaiah Soliz/U.S. Air Force

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Advanced Electronics was awarded a $17 million contract modification to provide logistics support for the F-15SA cyber protection system for the Royal Saudi Air Force.

The deal modifies a previous $29.9 million contract for cyber protection and related facilities, awarded in 2017.

It funds three years of in-kingdom contractor logistics support for the cyber protection system, as well as mobilization, de-mobilization, transportation and housing expenses for support personnel.

The contract is a foreign military sales acquisition through the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, authorized in 2015 as part of an agreement that also authorized the sale and upgrade of several F-15 variant aircraft to the kingdom.

The total cumulative value of the contract is $150.8 million.

Advanced Electronics is a Riyadh-based electronics research and manufacturing firm, specialized in advanced electronics research for defense and communication. It was established in 1988 under the directives of the government of Saudi Arabia. In June 2019 the company was acquired by Saudi Arabian Military Industries,