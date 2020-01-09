A group of Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Army Reserve and civilian industry partners act as red team operatives during Cyber Shield 19 at Camp Atterbury, Ind., in April 2019. MTS Advantage was awarded a $90.8 million contract for cyber red team operations. Photo by George B. Davis/U.S. Army National Guard

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- MTS Advantage was awarded a $90.8 million contract for cyber systems security and cyber defense, as well as network infrastructure program management, the Department of the Defense announced.

The contract funds Cyber Red Team operations, which the Department of Defense uses to conduct adversarial assessments of its networks.

Contract funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.

If all options are exercised, the cumulative value of the contract will increase to $99.9 million.

Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by January 2026, but includes an option to extend services by six months.

The contact was awarded through a competitive bidding process, with four bids received.

MTS offers program management and engineering support services to the federal government, according to the company's website.