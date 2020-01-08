BAE Systems was awarded a $49.6 million contract modification to support the Air Vehicle Planning System for the U.S. Air Force, with work to be performed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska (pictured). Photo by Drew Nystrom

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- BAE Systems was awarded a $49.6 million contract modification to support the Air Vehicle Planning System for the U.S. Air Force, according to the Pentagon.

The deal increases the funding ceiling for a previous contract, allowing the Air Force to order continued maintenance and support for new and modified weapons.

According to the Department of Defense, the total cumulative value of the contract is $195 million.

No funds are obligated at the time of the award; fiscal 2019 and 2020 funds earmarked for research, development, testing and evaluation as well as operations and maintenance will be applied.

The Air Vehicle Planning System, is a force-level mission planning system that performs routing and analytical functions in support of the Air Force's operational plan and cruise missile planning.

Work on the contract will be performed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska and in San Diego, Calif., with an expected completion date of Jan. 31, 2024.