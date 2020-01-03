In this November photo, sailors man the rails of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry as the vessel returns to its home port in San Diego following a deployment. Photo by Danielle A. Baker/U.S. Navy

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., also known as NASSCO, has been awarded a $98 million contract for work on the USS Harpers Ferry, according to the Pentagon.

The contract funds maintenance, modernization and repair work on the Harpers Ferry, the lead ship of her class of amphibious warships for the U.S. Navy, under a docking phased maintenance availability.

The ship is part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and returned to its home port in San Diego, Calif., in November after seven months on a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th fleet area of operations.

"This is a 'long-term' availability and was solicited on a coast wide -- West coast -- basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel's homeport," the Navy said in a contract announcement Thursday. "NASSCO will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization for USS Harpers Ferry."

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the total value of the contract to $119 million.

Work will be performed during a long-term availability in San Diego. The overhaul has an expected completion date of December 2020.