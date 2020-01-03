BAE awarded $175M contract for modernization of USS Vicksburg

BAE Systems has received a $175 million contract for modernization work on the USS Vicksburg, shown here in 2015 at Mayport, Fla. Photo by Victoria Einbinder/U.S. Navy

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- BAE Systems has been awarded a $175 million contract for modernization work on the USS Vicksburg, the Department of Defense announced.

Under the deal, BAE will provide facilities and human resources for multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization for the the Vicksburg, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser that has been in service since 1992.

The full $175 million was obligated at the time of the contract, with $134 million of that funding due to expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Navy officials had planned to retire the Vicksburg, along with other Ticonderoga-class ships, in 2013, but it was instead phased into modernization and repair work in 2016.

Work on the Vicksburg will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by March 2021.