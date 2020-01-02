AECOM + Tetra Tech Joint Venture receives $90M to support Saudi Missile Program

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz at the Royal Court in Riyadh in 2018. Two U.S. companies have received a joint contract to provide architecture or engineering services for the Saudi Missile Program. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of State | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- AECOM + Tetra Tech Joint Venture has received a $90 million contract to provide support for the Saudi Missile Program, the Department of Defense announced.

The one-year contract funds architectural or engineering services, but may be extended for up to six additional one-year periods, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 1, 2027.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order.

Bids were solicited online and three were received, according to the DoD.

In June CNN reported Saudi Arabia had escalated its ballistic missile program with aid from China despite efforts to limit missile proliferation in the Middle East.

The contract announcement is mum on the details about what the deal will fund. AECOM self-describes as "the world's premiere infrastructure firm," and Tetra Tech is an architecture and engineering services firm.

Recent projects listed on AECOM's website include a $520 million task order to provide operations and maintenance services at US Army depots and a $10 billion contract for cleanup of the Hanford site near Richland, Wash. According to Tetra Tech's website, the company has provided embassy housing in Baghdad, sustainable water infrastructure in Afghanistan and mobile mapping to evaluate ADA compliance in Edmonds, Wash.