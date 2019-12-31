Lockheed nabs $114M deal to deliver Patriot missiles to UAE

A Patriot missile is fired at a shooting range in Daecheon, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, in November 2017. Lockheed Martin this week was awarded a $114 million deal to deliver Patriot missiles to United Arab Emirates. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has received a $114 million contract to accelerate delivery of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles to United Arab Emirates through the Foreign Military Sales program, according to the Department of Defense.

The Phased Array Tracking to Intercept of Target, or Patriot, missile program is an air-defense guided missile system with long-range, medium-to-high-altitude and all-weather capabilities.

The deal comes as a modification a $3.3 billion contract awarded in December 2018 to provide patriot missiles to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

It also comes nine months after the State Department's approval in March of a $2.78 billion deal to provide Patriot missiles to UAE.

In February, UAE announced more than $3 billion in defense deals at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, including a deal to become Lockheed's first customer for its anti-missile system.

Work on the contract will be performed at several U.S. Lockheed worksites and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2024.