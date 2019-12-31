General Atomics nets $10.1M for work on USS Kennedy, future USS Enterprise

An artist's rendition of the future USS Enterprise, which will be the third of the Navy's Ford-class aircraft carriers. General Atomics this week was awarded a contract for work on construction of the Enterprise, as well as the USS John F. Kennedy. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- General Atomics received a $10.1 million deal for work on the USS John F. Kennedy and the future USS Enterprise, the Pentagon has announced.

Under the contract, General Atomics will produce installation work instructions and manufacture hardware kits for the Kennedy, and provide installation of production kits and upgrades for items currently being produced for the Enterprise.

The Kennedy and the Enterprise are the second and third aircraft carriers in the Gerald R. Ford class.

While the first-in-class Ford, which has been in active service since 2017, is still undergoing repairs, the Kennedy was christened in early December and launched Dec. 17, three months ahead of schedule.

Spokespeople for the U.S. Navy and shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls have attributed the rapid clip of Kennedy's construction to lessons learned while building and repairing the Ford.

Huntington Ingalls began advance construction work on the Enterprise in August 2017 and the Navy made a deal to purchase the ship, along with an unnamed fourth-in-class Ford carrier, in January.

The Enterprise is expected to be in operation in 2027.