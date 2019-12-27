Boeing awarded $265.2M modification to GMD missile upgrade contract

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Boeing was awarded a $265.2 million contract modification for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense anti-ballistic missile system, according to the Pentagon.
The modification increases the total value of the contract to $11.2 billion from a previous value of $10.9 billion.
It's the second modification to the contract, which was originally awarded in January 2018 and obligated $6.56 billion for upgrades to the GMD system. In March Boeing received a $4.1 billion modification to the contract.
The Ground-based Midscourse Defense is part of the United States' ballistic missile defense system. It provides commanders with the ability to target and eliminate intermediate and long-range ballistic missile threats in space.