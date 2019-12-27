Boeing awarded $265.2M modification to GMD missile upgrade contract

A ground-based interceptor lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in 2008. Boeing has been awarded a $265.2 million contract to upgrade the Ground-based Midscourse Defense system. Photo by Joe Davila/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Boeing was awarded a $265.2 million contract modification for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense anti-ballistic missile system, according to the Pentagon.

The modification increases the total value of the contract to $11.2 billion from a previous value of $10.9 billion.

It's the second modification to the contract, which was originally awarded in January 2018 and obligated $6.56 billion for upgrades to the GMD system. In March Boeing received a $4.1 billion modification to the contract.

The Ground-based Midscourse Defense is part of the United States' ballistic missile defense system. It provides commanders with the ability to target and eliminate intermediate and long-range ballistic missile threats in space.