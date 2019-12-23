Lockheed Martin awarded $7B contract for F-22 sustainment work

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $7 billion, long-term sustainment contract for the F-22. Photo by Ronald Dejarnett/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin received a contract valued at $7 billion for sustainment of the F-22 fighter plane of the U.S. Air Force, the Defense Department announced.

The long-term award is a modification of a prior contract and provides for the "exercise of an option for additional five-year ordering period for comprehensive F-22 air vehicle sustainment," a Pentagon statement on Friday said.

The F-22, called the Raptor, is a fifth-generation fighter plane and an element in the U.S. military's Global Strike Task Force. Designed primarily as an air superiority fighter, it also has ground attack, electronic warfare, and signal intelligence capabilities, and is regarded superior to any known or projected fighter plane.

About 200 have been built since it entered U.S. Air Force service in 2005.

Contract work will be performed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.; Tyndall AFB, Fla.; Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, all operational bases, as well as at Edwards AFB, Calif.; Hill AFB, Utah; Tinker AFB, Okla.; Sheppard AFB, Texas, and Warner Robins AFB, Ga., all support locations.

It is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2032.