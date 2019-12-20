Boeing nabs $1.5B contract to support Apache helicopters overseas

Boeing has received a $1.5 billion contract to provide services for AH-464 D/E Apache helicopters for Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and other governments through the foreign military sales program. This photo shows a AH-64E Apache built for India in 2018. Photo courtesy of Boeing

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Boeing received a $1.5 billion contract to provide support services for Apache helicopters through the Foreign Military Sales program, according to the Pentagon.

The contract funds services for AH-464 D/E Apache helicopters for Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Netherlands and Taiwan.

The AH-64 Apache is a twin-turboshaft multiuse attack helicopter introduced to the U.S. Army in 1984.

In July, Boeing was awarded $96.9 million to provide support for Apache helicopters and Longbow crew trainers for the United Arab Emirates.

The contractor has delivered more than 2,200 Apaches to customers around the world, according to its website.