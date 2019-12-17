Oshkosh Defense receives $801M to deliver JLTVs to Montenegro

A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is shown parked at a staging area on the cantonment area in October at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Tuesday Oshkosh Defense received an $801 million contract to Montenegro. Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/U.S. Army

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Oshkosh Defense was awarded an $801 million deal to provide joint light tactical vehicles to Montenegro through the Department of Defense's foreign military sales program, the DoD announced Tuesday.

Under the contract Oshkosh will deliver 2,721 JLTVs and 16,714 associated kits to the Balkan nation.

The JLTV was developed by the U.S. Marines and the Army as a replacement for Humvee, with the Marines announcing in August that the first JLTVs were ready for use.

During a visit to the country in October Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US had offered an agreement to Montenegro to deliver $36 million worth of light tactical vehicles to Montenegro. He described it as "the largest sale of military equipment in the history between the two countries."

Montenegro, which joined NATO in 2017, is not the first member nation to to express interest in the JLTV program.

This is the second major arms sale to Montenegro this week: on Monday Israel signed a $35 million deal to supply Montenegro with remote controlled weapons stations.

Several other NATO countries have expressed interest in the JLTV program, including Lithuania, which inked a $170 million deal for 500 JLTVs in August. In October Breaking Defense reported the UK had expressed interest in buying 2,747 JLTVs, but the country has not yet signed a deal to do so.

Work on the contract will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., and should be completed Jan. 31, 2021.