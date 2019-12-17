An unarmed Trident II D5 missile launches from the Ohio-class fleet ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland off the coast of Florida. Photo by John Kowalski/U.S. Navy

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- General Dynamics received a $300 million contract to support Trident missile systems for the United States and Britain, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

The contract funds work on American and British Trident II fleet ballistic missile submarines, guided missile submarines attack control systems and support equipment rework facilities for the missile systems, according to the announcement.

The Trident II D5 missile, first deployed in 1990, is a submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It is currently deployed aboard Ohio-class U.S. submarines and British Vanguard-class subs.

The Trident missiles, which have a range of 4,000 nautical miles, were initially intended to be phased out by 2024 but went through a life-extending program to keep them operational through the 2040s.

In September BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services received a $50.3 million contract for work on the submarine systems, which were tested off the California coast earlier that month as part of what the Navy described as a recurring series of tests.

Work on the new contract will mostly be performed in Massachusetts, in addition to other locations in the continental United States, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 30, 2024.