An airman aims for a target through a Nightforce SHV scope mounted to a Remington 700 rifle at a SWAT challenge. Photo by Steven Tucker/U.S. Air National Guard

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Nightforce Optics has received a $53.7, five-year contract to deliver precision-variable power scopes for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon announced.

According to the contract announcement, the sighting scopes will provide magnification ranging from three times to less than or equal to seven times. The scopes can be continually adjusted.

They are to be used on Special Operations Command sniper rifles.

Defense procurement funds of $2.35 million will be obligated at the time of the award, which was decided through a competitive bidding process. One other proposal was received.

Work will take place at Nightforce's Orofino, Idaho, work site and is expected to by complete by December 2024.

Nightforce Optics is a division of Lightforce.