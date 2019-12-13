Boeing to upgrade engines on new Air Force One to limit costs, enhance efficiency

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov (L) are seen behind a model of a future Air Force One aircraft in November. On Thursday Boeing nabbed a $12 million deal to update the aircraft. Pool photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Boeing has been awarded a $12 million contract for work on engines for the VC-25B, better known as the new Air Force One.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, funds modifications to the building programs for 747-8 aircraft engines on the military variation of Boeing's 747 airliner, which is used as Air Force One whenever the President of the United States is aboard.

The modification will help control costs and prevent work interruptions by incorporating two engine airworthiness directives and 29 engine service bulletins on the program's engines.

The upgrades will be incorporated before Boeing delivers the two aircraft it is currently converting into the two VC-25Bs.

The original contract for the new Air Force One predates the current presidential administration, but President Donald Trump has been an outspoken supporter of updating and redesigning the aircraft. In June, he unveiled designs for a larger plane with updated red, white and blue colors.

The new aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2024.