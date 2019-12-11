Lockheed Martin nabs $22.4M to develop combined-arms squad prototype

Lockheed Martin received a $22.4 million contract to develop prototypes for combined-arms squads Wednesday. Image courtesy of DARPA.

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin on Wednesday received a $22.4 million to develop prototypes for a combined arms squad for the U.S. Army, the Department of Defense has announced.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency began investing in combined-arms squads -- military units consisting of both human and robot fighters -- in 2016. In 2017 Lockheed received $12.9 million for prototypes for equipment for combined-arms squads, and on Monday CACI Inc. was awarded $9.9 million to develop combined-arms squad prototypes.

$11.3 million from Fiscal 2019 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency funds were obligated at the time of the award.

Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas. The estimated completion date is Jan. 31, 2021.

Lockheed was the sole bidder for the contract, for which applications were submitted through the Internet.