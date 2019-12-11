Leidos nabs $6.5 billion contract to provide IT support for DoD

Leidos won a $6.5 billion contract to provide support services to the Department of Defense Information Systems Agency. Photo by Amanda J. Girard/U.S. Navy

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Leidos Inc. won a $6.5 billion contract to provide support services to the Defense Information Systems Agency, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

The Reston, Va.-based firm will provide day-to-day information technology support for the DoD, including operating the network, defending the network, providing access to new users, monitoring network health and restoring service as necessary.

Leidos' bid was one of three received as part of an open and competitive bidding process.

In May Perspecta filed a complaint with the Government Accountability Office after it was eliminated from the competitive range for the contract, a previous version of which Leidos inherited after acquiring Lockheed Martin's Information Systems and Global Services business. That complaint was dismissed in early June.

The contract covers a total period of 10 years, starting with a base period of five years (calendar years 2020 through 2025) followed by two two-year option periods and one one-year option period. The last option period concludes Dec. 31, 2030.

Work will be performed primarily but not exclusively within the continental United States.