USNS Puerto Rico, shown here after completing sea trials in August, was delivered to the U.S. Navy Tuesday. File Photo courtesy of Austal USA

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Austal USA delivered the future USNS Puerto Rico expeditionary fast transport vessel to the U.S. Navy on Tuesday.

The Puerto Rico was christened in November 2018 and finished its expeditionary sea trials in August.

EPFs are non-combatant vessels designed to operate in shallow-draft ports and waterways, and carry personnel and supplies. An EPF can carry 600 tons of cargo and 312 troops plus Military Sealife Command attachments over 1,300 miles at a cruising speed of 40 mph.

Austal has produced 11 EPFs, including the Puerto Rico, for the Navy and is building three more.

"We are excited to accept delivery of another versatile ship, further expanding the advantage of our civilian mariners at sea," said Capt. Scot Searles, Strategic and Theater Sealift program manager for the Navy. "Delivery of our 11th ship is a testament to the inherent flexibility of the EPF class."