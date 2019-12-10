Raytheon awarded $26M for artillery systems for Romania, Poland

Raytheon has been awarded a $26 million contract to provide Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems for Poland and Romania. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a $26 million contract to provide field artillery for Poland and Romania, which is part of two previous agreements the U.S. government made for foreign military sales.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, immediately obligated $9.2 million in foreign military sales funds at the time of the award for work on Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems, which includes automated support for planning, coordinating and executing fires and effects.

AFATD systems are currently used by Navy and Air Force command and control weapon systems, as well as by German, French, Turkish and Italian fire-support systems.

The State Department in November 2018 approved Poland's request to purchase 24 Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems from the United States, and in August 2017 approved Romania's request to purchase the same number of AFATD systems.

One bid was solicited for the project and one was received. Work will be performed at Raytheon's Woburn, Mass., site and with work estimated for completion by Dec. 19, 2021.