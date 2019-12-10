Boeing awarded $21.2 million modification to maintain surveillance satellite

Boeing has won a $21.2 million contract modification for sustainment and development for the Air Force’s space surveillance system. Photo courtesy of Boeing

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Boeing has been awarded a $21.2 million contract modification for sustainment and development for the Air Force's space based surveillance system , the Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

The modification funds systems engineering, operations, operations support and contractor logistics support for the Space Based Space Surveillance Block 10.

The SBSS Block 10 was launched in 2010 and became operational in 2013. It watched the geostationary orbit arc where most military and civil communication satellites are stationed.

The total cumulative value of the contract to date is is $129.9 million.

The deal obligates $2 million at the time of the award.

Work on the satellite will be performed at El Segundo, Calif., and Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed by 2022.