Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman pulls into Naval Station Norfolk Feb. 4 after completing an overseas deployment in support of Naval and allied forces. Photo by Bill Mesta/U.S. Navy

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Boston Ship Repair has been awarded a $13.4 million contract for repair of the USNS Leroy Grumman for the U.S. Navy.

Work under the contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, will include furnishing general services, port side shell repair, starboard main engine overhaul, port main engine overhaul, new life boat installation and tank deck overhead preservation.

The Grumman is a Henry J. Kaiser-class Navy oiler used for fleet replenishment, allowing ships to remain at sea for longer periods of time.

The repairs and overhauls are to take place over an 87-calendar day shipyard availability in Boston, beginning Feb. 24, 2020 with an expected completion date of May 20, 2020. The contract includes options that if exercised would bring the contract to $15.1 million.

Last December, the Navy awarded Boston Ship Repair a $10.96 million contract for a regular overhaul of the vessel scheduled for spring of this year.