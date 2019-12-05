Raytheon has received a $28.9 million contract modification for Standard Missile-2 and Standard Missile-6 repairs. The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout is pictured during launch of an SM-2 during a missile exercise. Photo by Laura Radspinner/U.S. Navy

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Raytheon has received a $28.9 million contract modification for Standard Missile-2 and Standard Missile-6 repairs, the Department of Defense announced.

The contract funds engineering and technical support, depot and intermediate level repair, maintenance and recertification of standard missiles and components for fiscal 2020, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The bulk of work, which should be completed by December 2020, will be performed in Camden, Ark.

The SM-2 and the SM-6 are both parts of Raytheon's Standard Missile family.

The SM-2 is the U.S Navy's primary surface-to-air defense weapon and is part of the AEGIS Weapon System along Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The SM-6, also known as RIM-174, is a ship-launched extended range variant of the anti-air and anti-surface interceptor missile developed by Raytheon Company. It is also a key part of the AEGIS Weapon System.

The company had halted production of the SM-2 in 2013, but restarted the program in 2017.

The new contract combines purchases for the Navy, which accounts for 90 percent of the funding, and the government of Spain under the foreign military sales program.

In April, Raytheon received $19 million for work on the SM-2 and SM-6.