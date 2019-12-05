A Soldier does a check with the Integrated Visual Augmentation System and his compass during a Soldier touch point in March at Fort Pickett, Virginia. L3 has been contracted for precision aiming lasers in support of the IVAS development program. Photo courtesy of PEO Soldier Public Affairs/U.S. Army

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- L3 Technologies in Londonderry, N.H., was awarded a $37.5 million contract to deliver precision aiming lasers for the U.S. Navy.

The precision aiming laser combines a range finder with a ballistics and environmental sensor to prepare the operator for increased likelihood of a first-round hit, according to a Pentagon announcement on Wednesday.

This program supports U.S. Special Operations Command's visual augmentation systems weapons accessories program, which provides "mixed reality" headsets that allow conventional and special operations forces to run through controlled scenarios.

The U.S. Army and Marine Corps have been experimenting with the headsets for several years, and plan to field them sometime in the next two years.

The Navy has obligated $900,000 at the time of the award to L3 at the time of award. The deal carries a five-year ordering period, with work expected to be completed by November 2024.