Hill Air Force Base to test use of 5G in congested environments

Testing at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, one of four military bases chosen for 5G testing in October, will focus on the use of 5G in congested environments. Photo by Alex R. Lloyd/U.S. Air Force

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- 5G testing at Hill Air Force Base in Ogsen, Utah, will focus on using the technology in congested environments with high-power, mid-band radars, the base announced Tuesday.

The Air Force base was selected for its ability to provide streamlined access to site spectrum bands, mature fiber and wireless infrastructure, as well as support for new infrastructure requirements and the ability to conduct controlled experimentation with high-power radars, according to a news release.

"The 5G spectrum-sharing experimentation will provide us valuable insight into how we can use 5G when ubiquitous, and provide interconnectivity to meet the needs of the base and the depot of the future," said Mike Neri, 75th Communications and Information Directorate chief technology officer.

At the end of October the Department of Defense announced that Hill had been selected, along with three other military bases, to test 5G technology in a series of experiments designed for military and civilian relevance.

Research at all four sites, which will take place in cooperation with industry and government agencies, is to investigate integrating augmented and virtual reality into planning and training, as well as evaluating 5G's ability to enhance logistics operations through the use of "smart warehouses."

Frank Konieczny, an Air Force chief technology officer who visited Hill AFB last week to meet with those involved in the 5G project, said it is a "very important project, one of the most important things we could be doing."

Last month at Mobile World Congress 19 in Los Angeles, Lisa Porter, deputy under secretary of defense for research and engineering, stressed the importance of public-private collaboration in developing new technology for military and civilian applications.

"History is replete with examples of the DoD partnering with the private sector to foster innovation and collaboratively bring leap-ahead technology to the forefront," Porter said. "The DoD wants our American industry to lead in 5G. A strong American economy is vital to our national security."

5G is the fifth generation of cellular technology. Compared to 4G, it can support 10 times the density of devices in the same amount of space.