GE awarded $1.3B for T700 helicopter engines to Army, Navy, Air Force

General Electric on Monday contracted to deliver T700 engines, which power several aircraft, including the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, pictured, to the Army, Navy, and Air Force, among other agencies. Photo by Jacob N. Bailey/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- General Electric was awarded a $1.3 billion contract modification to deliver T700 helicopter engines for the Army, Navy, Air Force and other agencies.

The contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Tuesday, funds delivery of engines for the Army's H-60 utility helicopter, used for air assault, aeromedical evacuation and special operations support, as well as the AH-64 attack helicopter used by the Army for destroying armor, personnel and materiel targets in obscured battlefield conditions.

The GE T700 is a turboshaft engine that powers several families of aircraft, including the Blackhawk and Seahawk helicopters.

Under the contract, GE will also deliver engines for the H-60 helicopter used by the Navy for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue and drug shipment interception.

The Department of Defense also said in the announcement that the contract will funds delivery of engines for additional unspecified programs of the Air Force, Foreign Military Sales and other government agencies.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order and work is expected to be finished in December 2024.