A radar array sits atop the USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy's newest aircraft carrier. The Defense Department announced a $97.3 million contract on Friday with Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems for work on the AN/SPS-6 radar system. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy/UPI

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Raytheon Co. received a $97.3 million contract modification for production and support of the U.S. Navy's Air and Missile Defense Radar systems, the Defense Department announced.

The contract calls for performance of the integration of, and production support for, continued combat system integration and test, engineering, training, software and depot maintenance of the Navy's AN/SPY-6(V) air and missile defense radar.

The AMDR is used primarily for aircraft detection aboard combat vessels, and is used to defend seven Navy ship classes from threats by ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and surface vessels, according to Raytheon.

The system, designed and in use since the Cold War, has seen regular upgrades, as well as the introduction of the AN/SPY system of radar detection. Raytheon was awarded a $28 million contract in April, and a $40.2 million contract in July, for work on the Navy systems.

The contract, announced by the Defense Department on Friday, calls for a completion date of November 2020.

The majority of the work will be performed at Raytheon's Marlborough, Mass., facility, with the rest spread across five other facilities across the United States.