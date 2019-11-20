Raytheon has been awarded an $84.7 million contract modification to support production of the Evolved Sea Sparrow missile, which is pictured being launched from the USS Carl Vinson. Photo by Patric Green/US Navy

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missile System in Tucson has been awarded an $84 million contract for support on the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile Block 2's production requirements.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, will allow Raytheon to procure the remaining materials in support of the ESSM fiscal year 2020 low rate initial production Lot 3 all up rounds and spares.

The Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile can be launched from surface ships to destroy threats that include high speed anti-ship cruise missiles, low velocity air threats, high-diving threats and surface-based targets.

The Navy will obligate the full value of the contract at the time of the award, which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The bulk of work on this project will be performed in Tucson, with other work executed at sites across North America, Europe and Australia.

This contract modification was not competitively procured, per a U.S. government contracts code clause exempting the government from awarding contracts competitively when the terms of an international agreement between the U.S. and a foreign government requires the use of non-competitive procedures.