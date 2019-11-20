Air Force warns members not to use CBD products

Since the legalization of hemp by Congress last year, CBD products have proliferated in number and availability, as seen at the USA CBD Expo in Miami Beach in August. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force is warning airmen not to use CBD products because they may test positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana that gets people high.

Cannabidoil oil is the chemical linked with the pain-reducing properties of the cannabis plant, but with increased use of products the Air Force reiterated warnings this week that it could pose a danger to their careers.

Since last December, when the federal government greenlit the use of hemp products, CBD has gone fully mainstream, with major retailers selling CBD lotions, tinctures, diffusers and dog biscuits promising a range of health benefits.

The branch cites a 2017 University of Pennsylvania study in which of 84 CBD products purchased from 31 companies, only 31 percent of products accurately reflected THC labels and 21 percent contained THC.

That's why the Air Force is cautioning airmen to stay away from CBD products, which aren't regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

"The important point for Airmen to consider is the level of uncertainty for these products," Maj. Jason Gammons, Air Force Office of The Judge Advocate General spokesperson, said in a press release. "We want to ensure we arm them with the facts so they can make informed decisions and not inadvertently jeopardize their military careers."

When asked what -- if anything -- prompted the warning, Air Force officials said it was simply a proactive measure.

"The Air Force provided guidance on CBD oil to keep airmen informed of important policies affecting their service. Our actions are proactively meeting the needs of service members as new products are marketed to the public," Lou Burton, chief of media operations for the office of the U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, told UPI.

Last week, on a small Johns Hopkins study saying vaping cannabis in legal CBD products could lead to a positive drug test due to trace amounts of THC, the compound linked with marijuana's intoxicating effect.

In that study, researchers had six adults vape cannabis that contained .39 percent THC, roughly equivalent to the amount allowed for hemp- and CBD-based products effectively legalized by the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. Two later tested positive for THC.

"Products containing THC, even pet products, may qualify as possession of a controlled substance," the Air Force warns. "Possession of a controlled substance is regulated under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, federal law and state laws."