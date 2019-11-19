The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) steams behind the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in this May file photo. The US Navy has just awarded BAE Systems a contract to maintain AEGIS guided-missile destroyers. Photo by MC2 Ryre Arciaga/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- BAE Systems Technology has landed a $104.7 million contract with the U.S. Navy to provide engineering and technical services aboard Navy and Coast Guard vessels, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Under the contract, BAE will provide engineering and technical services to support production, lifetime support engineering and in-service engineering for the radio communication system/command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems aboard Navy surface combatants and at associated shore sites, as well as on several Coast Guard vessels.

According to the Department of Defense, the contract will be applied to all Navy ships but will be focused primarily on Coast Guard 47 Class and Destroyer vessels and Guided Missile 51 Class AEGIS ships.

Other ships covered under the contract include Coast Guard ships, subsurface vessels and non-combatants in support of the Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division, Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field.

Work on the ships is expected to be completed by 2025 and will be performed at several sites, including San Diego, Calif., Patuxent River, Md., Norfolk, Va., Mayport, Fla., and St. Inigoes, Md., among others.

Funds will not be obligated at the time of the award, but instead on individual orders as they are issued.

According to the Pentagon, BAE was the sole applicant for the contract under a competitive process.