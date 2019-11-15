Naval officers test the Aegis Baseline 9 weapons system in preparation for its deployment in 2017. Photo by Chad M. Butler/U.S. Navy

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Raytheon has received a Navy contract to upgrade or replace national item identification numbered parts within two major subsystems of the Aegis Weapon System.

The $209.6 million contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, funds work to repair, upgrade or replace 361 NIIN items on two parts of the Aegis system, the MK99 fire control system and the Army Navy Joint Electronics Type Designation Systems Water/Surface Ship Radar Surveillance and Control Transmitter Group.

Aegis uses computer systems and radar to guide weapons to destroy enemy targets, with the MK99 fire control system controlling the loading and arming of the selected weapon, launching it, and providing terminal guidance for AAW missiles.

The Joint Electronics Type Designation System is a method for assigning an unclassified designator to electronic equipment.

According to the Pentagon about 70 percent of the work will be performed in Chesapeake, Va., and 30 percent in Marlborough, Mass., over a five-year base period with no options. Work is expected to be completed by 2024.

Raytheon has been obligated $34 million from Navy annual working capital funds, with $11.4 million to be committed at the time of the award for a year's period of performance.

In September, Lockheed Martin received a $50.3 million Navy contract for system upgrades to the Aegis Combat System.