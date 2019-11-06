Two U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagles fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on Oct. 10, 2019. Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lotz/U.S. Air Force

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Aptiv Services has been awarded contract for electrical special purpose cable assemblies for the F-15s of the U.S. Air Force.

The $28 million contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, requires Aptiv to supply the assemblies for five years, through November 2024.

The sole-source deal, which carries no additional option periods, has been funded using fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds, with all work under the contract expected to occur in California.

The F-15 Eagle, originally designed by McDonnell Douglas, which merged with Boeing in 1997, entered service with the Air Force in 1976 and has a been a staple of U.S. air power ever since.

While the aircraft has been surpassed by other technological innovations, it has been upgraded continuously and continues to offer what Boeing calls an "affordable, low-risk solution" to preserve air superiority and accomplish defense missions.

The Air Force continues to use its legacy F-15s, but this March also agreed to a $7.9 billion deal with Boeing to acquire 80 F-15EX aircraft -- a two-seat variant of the upgraded aircraft -- to restock its fleet.