The littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul, seen here during its June launch, will return to the site of its construction in Wisconsin for post-delivery support. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin will provide post-delivery support of the littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul in a $12.0 million contract modification.

The award, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, exercises a modification option on a previous contract for expert design, planning and material support for the ship's post-delivery period.

Deferred design changes identified during the construction period will also be performed under the deal.

The corrections and upgrades are necessary to support the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul's sail-away and follow-on post-delivery test and trials period, a common occurrence with new Navy ships. Navy policy instructs the Chief of Naval Operations to identify any changes required after the launch of the ship, referred to as post-delivery support.

Most of the work will be performed at Lockheed Martin's Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard facilities in Marinette, Wis., where the Freedom-class littoral combat ship was built.

The company was awarded the contract to build the ship in 2010. It was christened and launched there in June. Work is expected to be completed by October 2021.

The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is the Navy's 21st ship in the class, with 14 more under construction or planned.

LCS vessels are designed to defeat asymmetric "anti-access" threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. They are outfitted with mission packages that can deploy manned and unmanned vehicles and sensors in support of mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare or surface warfare missions.

While their shallow drafts allow them to operate in shallow water, they are equally capable of ocean-going maneuvers. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. It is 388 feet long and carries 51 personnel.