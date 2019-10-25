Lockheed nabs $14.4M contract to support France's C-130-J aircraft

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin won a $12.4 million contract for support of France's C-130-J and KC-130-J aircraft, the Defense Department said.

The plane, known in various iterations as the Super Hercules, is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft suitable for delivering troops and cargo, as well as mid-air refueling.

Seventeen nations have the plane and its variants in their fleets. France has four, its first brought into service in 2018 for use in airlift and refueling activities in the sub-Saharan Sahel region. France also has several aging C-130-H variants.

The contract, announced by the Pentagon on Thursday, calls for long term sustainment of the aircraft, including program management support, spares parts, supply support services, support equipment, engineering services, technical order updates, aircraft modifications and data and configuration management programs.

Work will be performed at Lockheed Martin's facility in Marietta, Ga., and at air bases in France, with an expected completion date of Jan. 1, 2023.