The LCS Indianapolis will be commissioned on Saturday at Burns arbor, Ind. Photo by MCS2 Camilo Feman/U.S. Navy

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy's newest littoral combat ship, the LCS Indianapolis, will be commissioned on Saturday in a ceremony at Burns Harbor, Ind.

The ceremony on Saturday, at the Lake Michigan port of Burns Harbor, will include an address by Lisa W. Herschman, Defense Department deputy chief management officer, the Navy announced this week.

The new LCS will be the fourth Navy vessel to carry the name. In 1945, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, the second ship with the name, was sunk by a torpedo while returning from a Pacific Ocean mission that included delivery of key components of the atomic bomb used in Hiroshima, Japan. Only 317 of the 1,200 crewmen aboard the ship survived.

The Freedom-variant ship is designed for assault transport, with a flight deck and hangar to accommodate two SH-60 or MH-60 Seahawk helicopters, a ramp for operating small boats, and the cargo volume and payload to deliver a small assault force with fighting vehicles to a roll-on/roll-off port facility.

Its armaments include Mk 110 57 mm guns and RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles, as well as autonomous air, surface, and underwater vehicles. LCS ships can maneuver in shallow water and specialize in mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare.

The LCS Indianapolis was built in Marinete, Wis., by Lockheed Martin and will be based in Jacksonville, Fla. The Navy has 17 littoral combat ships in use, with 17 more planned or under construction.