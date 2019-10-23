Bahrain approved for $150M refurbishment of U.S. Navy frigate

The State Department approved a $150 million request by Bahrain, under the Foreign Military Sales program, for refurbishment of the former USS Robert G. Bradley, sold to Bahrain for $80 million. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The State Department approved a Foreign Military Sale for refurbishment of a frigate sold to Bahrain, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced.

The Bahraini government requested refurbishment of the former USS Robert G. Bradley with, spares, support, training, publications, and other related elements of logistics and program support, DSCA said on Wednesday.

The estimated cost is $150 million. The ship was sold to Bahrain earlier this year for $80 million.

The ship is an Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided missile frigate, part of a class of ships from the mid-1970s used as general-purpose escort vessels. Fifty-one were built for the U.S. Navy to replace World War II-era destroyers.

The last vessel in the class was decommissioned in 2015, and eight are still in use after sale or grant to other countries, including Poland, Pakistan and Egypt. The Robert G. Bradley is Bahrain's second ship in the class, after receiving the USS Jack Williams in 1995.

The deal awaits the approval of the U.S. Congress, which is expected. The principal contractor for the refurbishment announced has not been announced.