The U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command, charged with evaluations of military technology, signed a five-year cooperative agreement last week with the To the Stars Academy, an organization dedicated to examination of unexplained aerial phenomena, including unidentified flying objects. Photo by Jerome Aliotta/CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center/U.S. Army

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army and a leading organization of unidentified flying objects researchers agreed to a study of UFO material to improve Army ground vehicles.

The 26-page "Cooperative Research and Development Agreement" between the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences was signed last week, calling for "leveraging advancements in metamaterials and quantum physics to push performance gains" to develop improved capabilities of Army vehicles.

A statement by TTSA, an organization founded by former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge, said the academy has technology solutions "in material science, space-time metric engineering, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion, and active camouflage, [which] have the potential to enhance survivability and effectiveness of multiple Army systems."

A TTSA statement on Thursday defines the organization as a "collaboration between academia, industry and pop culture to advance society's understanding of scientific phenomena and its technological implications."

The five-year contract includes a provision that the Secretary of Defense "can share historical reports of findings and origin of materiel solutions" in TTSA's archives. It suggests that if TTSA has remnants of crashed or captured UFOs, the Defense Department is eager to study their composition.

"Our partnership with TTSA serves as an exciting, non-traditional source for novel materials and transformational technologies to enhance our military ground system capabilities," said Dr. Joseph Cannon of U.S. Army Futures Command. "At the Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center, we look forward to this partnership and the potential technical innovations forthcoming."

The Army seeks to verify some TTSA claims to learn if advancements in material science are applicable to its vehicles and can serve in weight reduction, protection and other assets, the contract states.