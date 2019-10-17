Three firms net $412.9M for P-8A engine work for Australia, U.S. Navy

A Poseidon P-8A of the Royal Australian Air Force is depicted. Three U.S. firms shared $418.8 million in contracts for engine work on the planes for Australia and the U.S. Navy. Photo courtesy of Royal Australian Air Force

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Three U.S. companies have been awarded contracts totaling $412.9 million for engine maintenance work on P-8A Poseidon aircraft, the Defense Department announced.

The contracts, modifications of previously awarded contracts, include Boeing receiving $193.3 million, StandardAero Inc. of San Antonio will receiving $174.7 million and AAR Aircraft Services of Indianapolis will receive $44.8 million for their work on the aircraft.

Each contract, announced on Wednesday, specifies engine depot maintenance and repair, field assessment, maintenance repair and overhaul engine repair, and technical assistance for removal and replacement of the plane's CFM56-7B28A/3 and CFM56-7B28AE turbofan engines.

The work, to support the U.S. Navy, government of Australia and other unnamed foreign military sales customers, is scheduled to be finished by October 2020 in locations areound the United States.

The P-8A Poseidon is a military variant of the Boeing 737 and is used primarily for maritime patrol.

Armed with torpedoes and Harpoon anti-ship missiles, it operates in anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and shipping interdiction roles, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Seven countries have the plane in their military fleets, with five others and NATO looking to acquire it. Australia has seven P-8A aircraft in operation, with five more on order. The U.S. military has 98 of them in use.