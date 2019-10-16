BAE Systems to manage open source data for U.S. Army in $437M contract

BAE Systems announced a $437 million contract on Tuesday to provide open source intelligence support to the U.S. Army. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- BAE Systems will provide intelligence support to the U.S. Army in a $437 million task order, the company announced.

BAE Systems will deliver open source capabilities to the Army from publicly available sources, and will provide the Army's Intelligence and Security Command with training, policy and governance recommendations, assessments and implementation of emerging capabilities.

A secure cloud hosting environment will also be established by the company to accomplish the work.

The task order, announced on Tuesday, is an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract awarded under the U.S. General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution program. The acquisition was managed by GSA's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center on behalf of the Army.

"We're proud to continue to partner with the U.S. Army and support their critical national security missions with this new capability," said Peder Jungck of BAE Systems.

"Our open source solution is designed to deliver timely, objective, and cogent information to mission-critical programs in the face of evolving threats and the continuous increase in the volume and sources of open source data," Jungck said.

The company, headquartered in London, is Europe's largest defense contractor and has 83,000 employees worldwide. In July, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency awarded BAE Systems a contract worth up to $4.7 million to integrate machine learning into intelligence gathering involving radio frequency signals.