The U.S. Navy established its Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing (COMVRMWING) 1, part of a CMV-22B Osprey squadron. in a ceremony in San Diego on Thursday. Photo by MCS2 Chelsea D. Meiller/U.S. Navy

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy established a new wing to integrate the CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft into fleet operations.

Capt. Dewon Chaney assumed command of the Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing (COMVRMWING) 1 in a ceremony at Naval Station North Island in San Diego on Thursday. Its mission will include high-priority cargo and personnel transport survives in support of aircraft carrier strike groups and task forces, essentially transporting material and troops from land to aircraft carriers..

The tiltrotor V-22 Osprey, in several variants, combines the advantages of a helicopter and a long-range turboprop aircraft. Manufactured by Boeing Co. and Bell Textron Inc., Boeing announced on Monday that over 375 Ospreys have logged over one-half million flight-hours.

As the only production tiltrotor aircraft, it is unique in the world and has been built since 2007. Its users include the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marines, as well as the Japan Self-Defense Force.

"This is a game-changer to combat logistics in our carrier strike groups," Chaney said. "We will uphold the high standards of naval aviation as premier warfighter enablers."

The Navy established its first CVM squadron last year on the West Coast. A similar squadron on the East Coast is planned or 2021.