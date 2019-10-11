U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher, L, and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, R, open the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division headquarters in Poznan, Poland, on October 4, 2019. Photo by Pvt. Joanna Goana Garcia/U.S. Army

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A permanent headquarters of the U.S. Army's forward-deployed 1st Infantry Division was opened in Poznan, Poland, with a ceremony, the Defense Department announced.

The celebration Oct. 4 follows a Sept. 23 meeting in New York City between U.S. President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda, who signed an agreement to increase U.S. troop presence in Poland.

Trump earlier said that Poland would provide the "infrastructure to support military presence of about 1,000 troops."

In June, Trump said the United States could move up to 2,000 troops, already in in Europe, to Poland to join about 4,500 currently there.

Poland has been a NATO member since 1999, and the 1st Infantry Division's responsibility is, in part, coordination with the Polish Armed Forces in training and military exercises.

The ceremony included speeches by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher and Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe Maj. Gen. Joe Jarrard.

It marked the formal change of First Infantry Division Mission Command Element to the First Infantry Division (Forward), signifying an increased U.S. military presence in Poland.