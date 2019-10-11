Trending Stories

Damaging storms increasing in West's 'hail alley'
Nearly 30 Republicans endorse bid to sanction Turkey over Syria attack
Iran says oil tanker hit by two missiles, leaking crude into Red Sea
Former Ukraine diplomat: Trump pressured State Dept. to dismiss her
Hawaii family's 5.6-pound avocado certified as world's largest
Photo Gallery

 
Will Smith, family attend 'Gemini Man' premiere in Los Angeles
Latest News

Fall blizzard hits Great Plains before harvest, burying crops
Weather to blame for swarms of crickets in San Antonio
Alexei Leonov, 1st person to walk in space, dies at 85
Israel's Elbit Systems sells $153M worth of mini-drones to unnamed country
FDA, Customs inspecting international mail in vaping investigation
 
