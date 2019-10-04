Raytheon Co. announced development of the final phase of the U.S. Army's Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool on Thursday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Raytheon Co. announced the final stage for development of the Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool for the U.S. Army, the company said this week.

The EWPMT is a suite of software tools and applications which deliver capability enhancements to plan, coordinate and synchronize battlefield electronic warfare, spectrum management, and cyber operations.

The Army refers to the development stages as "capability drops," and Raytheon's CD4 is the final stage of fully operational capability.

The tool features a software interface overlaid onto a physical map, allowing soldiers to visually manage their signal output in the electromagnetic spectrum, and then use the tool against threats in a tactical environment

"EWPMT gives the Army the freedom to add new capabilities and algorithms so they can manage an increasingly complex electromagnetic spectrum," said Niraj Srivastava of Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems, "and because it uses open architecture, the tool can be shared with other military services."

EWPMT supports a commander's military decision-making process by providing the officer with electronic warfare mission planning, targeting and modeling and simulation capabilities.

A mobile version, called Raven Claw, is an EWPMT variant that helps control signals in the field, without a host server or connection to external data. It will continue to be improved under Raytheon's contract with the Army, the company said in a statement.